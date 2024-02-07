Historical show and tell planned in Orange; see how to participate Published 12:18 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

The public is invited to join the Orange County Historical Society for the 1st Quarter 2024 meeting.

The meeting will be held at the Heritage House Office, 905 W. Division St. in Orange on Tuesday.

It takes place from 5:30-7 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to bring an historical object or pictures to share with the group.

Light refreshments will be served.

All are invited to attend and participate.

Call 281-697-5372 for more information.