$1 million earmarked to battle devastating floods in Orange County

Published 12:39 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

By Staff Reports

A deer braves rising flood water in 2019 off Interstate 10 feeder road just west of Farm to Market Road 1442 in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Imelda. (Randy Strong/Special to The Leader)

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) announced the State of Texas is receiving a federal grant of $1,014,750.51 to mitigate the negative consequences.

The news released Wednesday is associated with flooding in Orange County.

It is earmarked, according to Cornyn, to elevate properties located in Special Flood Hazard Areas.

“Orange County is one of the most at-risk counties in the nation for extreme rainfall that often causes devastating floods,” Cornyn said.

“This funding will help safeguard flood-prone properties from damage and ensure those Texans can remain in their homes.”

