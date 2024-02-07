$1 million earmarked to battle devastating floods in Orange County Published 12:39 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) announced the State of Texas is receiving a federal grant of $1,014,750.51 to mitigate the negative consequences.

The news released Wednesday is associated with flooding in Orange County.

It is earmarked, according to Cornyn, to elevate properties located in Special Flood Hazard Areas.

“Orange County is one of the most at-risk counties in the nation for extreme rainfall that often causes devastating floods,” Cornyn said.

“This funding will help safeguard flood-prone properties from damage and ensure those Texans can remain in their homes.”