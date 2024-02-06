Vonda Mae Green Published 10:31 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Vonda Mae Green, 94, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at the Ninth and Elm Church of Christ, 501 Ninth Street, Orange, Texas.

Officiating will be Ben Terry and Freddie Anderson.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Gilmer, Texas on February 16, 1929, Vonda was the daughter of Floyd and Lola Aldredge.

A graduate of Gilmer High School, Vonda was a Buckeye cheerleader and voted “Most Liked” her senior year.

She was involved in journalism and later wrote for the Gilmer Mirror newspaper.

After discovering a passion for writing, she penned numerous poems, short stories, and a novel entitled Dry Fields. Upon moving to Orange in 1954, she ventured into business. In an era where men dominated the business landscape, she was one of the few female business owners in Orange.

Over the years, she managed a dress shop, had a furniture store, as well as a toy store, Vonda’s Toy Town.

It was later in life that she found her vocational calling, the Elm Street Day Nursery. For over 30 years, she positively impacted the lives of young children in the community. To this day, she is often referred to as “Nanny Green.”

Her love for children was also evident in her dedicated service to Birthright of Orange as an advocate for the voiceless unborn.

Vonda had many career accomplishments, but her greatest joy was her family. She met her husband, Ed, when they were children and that relationship eventually led to becoming high school sweethearts.

This was the beginning of a lifelong love that lasted 71 years, until his death in 2018.

A true Proverbs 31 woman, Vonda cherished her family.

However, she knew the source of all good things was her heavenly Father.

She built the foundation of her life around this relationship. Whether it was baking a pie, teaching Sunday School or volunteering for a mission trip, she always looked for a way to serve others.

Generous to a fault, giving to others was a way of life for her.

As an active, lifelong member of the Church of Christ, she played a role in numerous ministries of the church.

She was the mother of the late Mike and Diane Green of Orange, Stephanie and Shawn Jones of Houston, Toni and the late Darrell Terry of Orange, Evie and Kevin DiLeo of Orange, Kay and Steve Martinka of Kountze, Milton and Michelle Lollar of Kountze, John and Susan Lollar of Orange, Millee and Glen Procella of Orange, and the late David Green of Orange.

She was grandmother to 27 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Sabine Place for the care their mother received during her residency.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Missions Fund of the Ninth and Elm Church of Christ, at 501 Ninth Street, Orange, Texas 77630.