“Salute to Southeast Texas Workforce Month” highlights efforts across Orange County Published 11:33 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Orange County Judge John Gothia and commissioners signed a proclamation Tuesday acknowledging “Salute to Southeast Texas Workforce Month,” recognized from Feb. 1, 2024 to March 7, 2024.

This effort led by the Orange County Economic Development Corporation highlights the educational partners, employers and workforce training providers that are working together to help fill the thousands of construction and permanent jobs in Orange County.

Economic development is booming, with more than $12.5 billion worth of current and planned projects in Orange County and another $73 billion in Southeast Texas.

Kicking off Salute to Southeast Texas Workforce Month, the community celebrated the grand opening of the new CHRISTUS Hospital – Orange on Feb. 1.

This new facility brings the addition of 80 healthcare jobs into the community.

Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas’ annual Youth Expo, “Connect to Your Future!,” takes place Thursday at Ford Park.

More than 4,000 high school students from Region V and beyond will have the opportunity to interact with more than 130 exhibitors, including business and industry, college and training providers, and military and government agencies.

Through hands on activities, the students can learn about careers in various important industries in our area.

The Texas FAME Golden Triangle Chapter’s (Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education) mission is to drive workforce development initiatives across Texas.

TXFAME’s primary focus is to develop and grow a skilled pipeline of workers through the engagement of the current and future workforce in partnership with industry and the community.

In partnership with Lamar State College Orange, FAME is a five-semester program where students obtain 60 college credit hours and two years of work experience with an industry partner upon completion of the program.

Applications for the Fall 2024 semester are open.

Golden Triangle Polymers Local First in collaboration with Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas is conducting its second Local First job fair March 7, which will promote awareness of and accessibility to the job opportunities at the $8.5 billion Golden Triangle Polymers project.

Primary contractors, educational entities and others will be in attendance.