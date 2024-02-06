Orangefield students advance to State Solo and Ensemble contest Published 11:08 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

VIDOR — A dozen Orangefield High School choir students competed in the UIL Solo/Ensemble contest Saturday at Vidor High School.

Natalie Roach, Christa Kyle, Jose Salinas and Kadence Kressman brought home Excellent ratings.

A superior rating was given to Tessa Bailey.

Also receiving superior ratings and advancing to the State Solo and Ensemble contest are Katelynn Copeland, Jayde Baggett, Diana Burns, Landon Dickens, Aiden Young and Dalyn Miller.

The State Solo and Ensemble contest is in Pflugerville in late May.