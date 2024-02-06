Lanes closures this week scheduled for Interstate 10, Veterans Memorial Bridge Published 9:38 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Orange County motorists should expect alternating lane closures today (Feb. 7) at 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Contractors will be doing concrete pavement repairs on IH-10 eastbound between FM 1442 and SH 62.

Work is scheduled to be complete by Friday (Feb. 9).

Motorists traveling from Port Arthur to Bridge City can expect reduced lane options this week, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Concrete repairs began Tuesday evening on Veterans Memorial Bridge.

TxDOT said the work is expected to last until approximately 6 a.m. Friday.

The left and center lanes of the bridge will be closed.

Motorists are to expect delays.