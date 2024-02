Golden Triangle Polymers heavy haul moved planned today in Orange County Published 12:18 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

BRIDGE CITY — Golden Triangle Polymers is moving a heavy haul today (Tuesday/Feb. 6) from 9 a.m. to approximately 1 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT officials said this is planned along the SH 87 corridor between SH 62 and Gate 2 of the Golden Triangle Polymers site.

Please use an alternate route.