Orange man sentenced to prison for illegal gun possession Published 2:31 pm Saturday, February 3, 2024

A local man is facing more than two years in federal prison for illegal gun possession.

U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs announced Lance Steven Allen Jefferson, 36, of Orange pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison on Thursday.

According to information presented in court, on May 11, 2023, Jefferson was stopped by law enforcement officers for a traffic violation on Interstate 10 in Beaumont.

Jefferson told officers he had marijuana in the center console of the vehicle as well as a firearm under the seat.

During a search of Jefferson’s vehicle, officers discovered a loaded pistol under the driver’s seat that had been reported stolen in Orange.

Further investigation revealed Jefferson was a previously convicted felon and prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

This case was investigated by the Beaumont Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Quinn.