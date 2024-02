ADOPT A PET — Plan YOUR meet-and-greet with Trudy Published 12:02 am Saturday, February 3, 2024

WEST ORANGE — This beautiful young lady is Trudy.

She was found running loose in West Orange, and no one has come to claim her.

Trudy is now up for adoption, so set up your meet-and-greet with her today!

She’s super friendly and very gentle when taking treats.

Please be Trudy’s hero, and go get her today.

For more information on Trudy, contact the West Orange, Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.