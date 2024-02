Orange County Interstate 10 lane closure on Friday outlined Published 4:12 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

Orange County motorists heading eastbound on Interstate 10 on Friday need to expect some delays, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The right lane of IH-10 eastbound near Adams Bayou will close from 9 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m. Friday.

Expect delays, according to TxDOT.

Work previously scheduled for Friday in the westbound lane has been canceled.