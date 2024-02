Local students advancing to State Solo and Ensemble Contest Published 12:04 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

This past weekend, 19 Orangefield High School students participated in the Region 10 UIL Solo and Ensemble contest held at Lumberton High School.

4 students earned 1st Divisions on Solos and 9 students earned 1st divisions on Ensembles.

Of those, 11 students advanced to State Solo and Ensemble Contest in May in Pflugerville over Memorial Day weekend.

Earning First Divisions on Solos:

Brynlee South – Trumpet

Leland Conley – Euphonium

Mason Fitts – Tuba

Devan Eason – Marimba

Cain Hawthorne – Marimba

Earning First Divisions on Ensembles:

Flute Trio:

Gracie Capps

Winnie Ou

Adam Tsan

Woodwind Trio:

Jocelyn Casares

Blaine Lenard

Madison Meyer

Percussion Trio:

Dylan Loga

Owen Meyer

Maddy Wernig

(Not pictured: Devan Eason)