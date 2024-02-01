CHRISTUS Hospital – Orange is now open; officials detail qualities and options Published 9:58 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

CHRISTUS Hospital – Orange is now open to the community on the 20–acre Gisela Houseman Medical Campus.

The new state-of-the-art facility opened its doors today (Feb. 1).

CHRISTUS Hospital – Orange offers 24/7 emergency services, an extended stay unit, full diagnostic imaging and lab services and a dedicated women’s center.

“We are so thrilled to open this hospital in a community that truly needs it,” said Paul Trevino, president and CEO of CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System. “The residents of Orange deserve access to quality emergency and non-emergency health care without the need to travel long distances.”

CHRISTUS Health broke ground on the hospital last year.

Orange city officials and community members have expressed a desire for health care since the area’s only hospital closed its doors more than five years ago.

“We remain committed to the community we are blessed to serve,” said Kevin Parsley, chief operating officer of CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System.

“We also remain focused on bridging the health care gap for the people of Orange. The community can now receive life-saving care in their town.”

CHRISTUS Hospital – Orange is the anchor facility in a new 55,000 square-feet building and will employ more than 80 associates and contract staff.

The medical office portion of the building opened in November with the first tenant. There are now multiple tenants open or currently being built out to open soon.

Gisela Houseman and the Houseman Foundation played a pivotal role in bringing this hospital to fruition by generously donating the land where the hospital stands.

“At the end of the day, I love being able to give back to the community that I have been a part of for over 30 years,” Houseman said. “This will have a tremendous impact on the community.”

The emergency services at CHRISTUS Hospital – Orange includes 10 exam rooms and two triage rooms.

There are experienced emergency room trauma nurses and nursing staff certified in pediatric advanced life support and/or emergency nursing pediatrics.

The full-service imaging center offers the highest level of diagnostic procedures enabling physicians to make the most appropriate treatment recommendations.

The women’s center offers personalized comprehensive care, including a high-risk cancer program and genetic testing.

The laboratory services provide onsite testing, including routine monitoring, diagnosis, and annual health screenings.

“I am extremely proud of the hospital we have built and the services we are able to provide to the community,” Trevino said. “I know our Associates will provide compassionate and dignified care to the residents of Orange and the surrounding area. This has been a need for the city, and it has equally been a priority for us to create. Addressing access to health care and providing the best care is a part of our mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”