PHOTOS — Community celebrates CHRISTUS Hospital–Orange; set for public opening Thursday Published 8:53 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

The CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System hosted an open house and

ribbon-cutting Tuesday to celebrate the new CHRISTUS Hospital–Orange, located on the 20-acre Gisela Houseman Medical Campus.

The facility officially opened to the public on Thursday.

Kevin Parsley, chief operating officer of Christus Southeast Texas Health System, said the facility meets the need for emergency care and access to health care closer to home for Orange County residents.

The hospital located at 6901 Medical Center Drive in Orange alongside Interstate 10 is situated on the 20-acre Gisela Houseman Medical Campus.

The new hospital accounts for seven acres of the land and includes emergency services, extended stay unit, full diagnostic imaging and lab services and a dedicated women’s center.

The top floor of the two-story facility is a medical office portion that opened in November.

“We would like to thank our associates and our wonderful and generous donors who have made this hospital possible,” Parsley told Orange Newsmedia last week.

“Gisela Houseman and the Houseman Foundation played a pivotal role in bringing this hospital to fruition by generously donating the land on where the hospital stands. Many other community leaders were integral to making this project a realty.”