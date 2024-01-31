Local young artists take stage for Stark Museum of Art presents ART: It’s Elementary Published 12:10 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

The Stark Museum of Art’s latest exhibition, “ART: It’s Elementary,” showcases the artistic talents of kindergarten through third grade students.

The exhibition, on view through March 9, promises to be a celebration of creativity and imagination, while also providing a platform for young artists to shine.

“‘ART: It’s Elementary’ is an inspiring collection of original works of art that showcase the colorful and imaginative world of young artists,” Jennifer Dickinson said.

According to the interim executive director of the Stark Museum of Art, the museum believes in fostering creativity from an early age, adding this is a testament to the creativity of local students.

The Fifth Annual “ART: It’s Elementary” features 39 original works of art from Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana elementary schools, including Bridge City Intermediate School, Fehl Price Elementary School, Frasch Elementary School, Little Cypress Elementary School, Orangefield Elementary School, T.S. Cooley Elementary School and Young Leaders Academy.

Featured students artists include:

Bridge City Intermediate – Eli Carden, 3rd Grade; Arantza Carranza, 3rd Grade; Joliet Ellender, 3rd Grade; Rosie Gomez, 3rd Grade; Reid Lapeyrolerie, 3rd Grade; Yailin Mozqueda, 3rd Grade; Ridley Smith, 3rd Grade; Olivia Swanzy, 3rd Grade; Jaria Torres, 3rd Grade; Chloe Wallace, 3rd Grade.

Fehl-Price Elementary – Raylan Bass, 2nd Grade; Autumn Flanagan, 1st Grade; A’wryia Owens, 1st Grade; Jaslyion Sellers, Kindergarten; Alvin Wade, 1st Grade.

Frasch Elementary – Charlotte Coleman, 2nd Grade; Reese Miller, 2nd Grade; Averie Mooney, 1st Grade.

Little Cypress Elementary – Vada Dickson, 3rd Grade; Alice Henning, 3rd Grade;

Charlotte Henning, 2nd Grade; Kimberley Jannise, 3rd Grade; Hays St. John, 3rd Grade, Parker Smith, 3rd Grade; Adelyn Vargas, 3rd Grade; Logan White, 3rd Grade; Alaina Williamson, 3rd Grade; Lauren Wu, 3rd Grade.

Orangefield Elementary – Mia Goetzmann, 3rd Grade, Colbie Jackson, 2nd Grade, Aubree Loden, 2nd Grade; Ava Palumbo, 2nd Grade; Adalynn Wiggins, 3rd Grade.

T.S. Cooley Elementary – Elena Rosti, 2nd Grade; William Rase, 2nd Grade; Morgan Smith, 2nd Grade, Austin Whatley, Kindergarten; Audrey Folse, 1st Grade.

Young Leaders Academy – Avery Fontenot, 3rd Grade.

Student artists were celebrated at a Recognition Ceremony during Family Day at the Stark Museum of Art. All student artists in the exhibition were recognized and presented with an award ribbon.

Admission to the Stark Museum of Art is free.

For more information and other upcoming events, visit starkmuseum.org.

The Stark Museum of Art is open Wednesdays-Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 712 Green Avenue in Orange.