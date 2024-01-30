Contract worker identified in SETX industrial fatality Published 1:42 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

A contract worker who died in an industrial mishap Monday has been identified as Franklyn Aguiar, 27, of Dayton.

Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett released the man’s name and said the man’s brother and father were also working at the same job site, Energy Transfer.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an industrial incident that left Aguiar dead.

Capt. Crystal Holmes said a call came in at 2:57 p.m. for the incident at Energy Transfer in the 2300 block of Twin City Highway, which is just outside Nederland city limits.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered the body of a male employee who had sustained fatal injuries in a fall.

Burnett said Aguiar fell from a scaffold. He also ordered an autopsy.