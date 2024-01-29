Local student earns 1st place at Spring Leadership Conference; advances to State Published 8:27 am Monday, January 29, 2024

MONT BELVIEU — Orangefield HOSA-Future Health Professional students traveled to Barbers Hill High School to represent Orangefield High School at their first ever Spring Leadership Conference.

Students competed in the following events: Health Career Display Poster, Prepared Speaking, Medical Art Poster and Personal Care Skills.

Katie Guyote walked away with first place in her event, Personal Care, and an invitation to compete at the HOSA State Conference in April.

“These future health professionals took a leap of faith and stepped into the unknown,” school officials said. “They should all be proud, as they have paved the path for future OHS HOSA students.”