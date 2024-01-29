Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council kicking off cookie season; see the details Published 8:39 am Monday, January 29, 2024

Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council is kicking off the Girl Scout cookie season with the first day of official sales schedule Feb. 10.

Cookie fanatics can expect to see cookie booths in their communities on Feb. 16. This year, Council members are staying true to tradition and reintroducing iconic cookie flavors, such as Adventurefuls, Toast-Yay!, Lemonades, Trefoils, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Sandwich and Caramel Chocolate Chip.

“Launching into a new Girl Scout cookie season is like opening a door to endless possibilities for our girls and their troops,” Chief Executive Officer Mary Vitek said.

“Through the cookie program, girls learn essential life skills, develop confidence, and build a foundation for future success.”

Although the program this year includes a price increase at $6 per box, troops receive a 20 percent increase over last year’s cookie sale proceeds, allowing them to fund trips, camp outings and other Girl Scouting activities.

All proceeds from Girl Scout cookie sales play a crucial role in supporting various initiatives:

Covering Program Costs: The proceeds contribute to covering the costs of running the Girl Scout Cookie Program, including the production of cookies, materials, and logistics.

Empowering Community Projects: Funds generated from cookie sales are dedicated to supporting Take Action projects for the community and facilitating girl-led adventures for troops.

Investing in Girl Scout Programs: The council allocates resources to provide Girl Scout programs in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), the outdoors, life skills, entrepreneurship, camps, and leadership training.

Local Impact: A significant 60 percent of the proceeds directly support local programs, such as horseback riding, STEM initiatives, and camp experiences, enriching the lives of girls within the San Jacinto Council.

Cookie Program and Vendor Costs: Approximately 21 percent of the proceeds cover the costs associated with the cookie program and vendor expenses.

Troop Rewards and Recognitions: The remaining 19 percent is allocated to troop proceeds and girl recognitions, ensuring that the hard work and dedication of each Girl Scout are acknowledged and rewarded.

The 2024 program runs through March 24.

For more information about Girl Scouts cookies, visit www.gssjc.org/en/cookies.html.