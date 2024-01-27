Orange police update investigation following fatal quadruple shooting on New Year’s Day Published 12:18 am Saturday, January 27, 2024

Investigators released information on the relationships of the victims and identity of the shooter following the violent and fatal quadruple shooting in Orange on New Year’s Day.

Orange Police Department Sgt. Isaac Henry identified Lester Lewis, 33, of San Augustine as the shooter.

The victims include his daughter, Janiya Lewis, 17, of Orange; Porsha Kiel, 34, of Orange, with whom Lester Lewis had had a previous relationship with and shared children; and Bobby Kiel, 53, of Orange. Investigators said Bobby Kiel is Porsha Kiel’s father.

Lester Lewis took the lives of the three family members before taking his own life, according to police.

Investigators say the case remains under investigation.

Police were called the morning of Jan. 1 to a home at 2406 North 8th Street in reference to a shooting. Records indicate the home belonged to Bobby Kiel.

Responding officers at 7:50 a.m. found four people deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Authorities said a neighborhood witness initially alerted police to the shooting.

Police stressed the shootings were insolated to the home and no one in the surrounding neighborhood was injured.

News of the deaths of the four individuals impacted many across the community, Orange Mayor Larry Spears Jr. previously told Orange Newsmedia, adding he visited the scene after learning of the tragic results.

“In the days ahead they will need our prayers, support and compassion,” Spears said of the victim’s families and loved ones.

He asks those who know the family to be their support when the need arises in this time of loss.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Chad Jenkins pronounced the four people deceased and ordered autopsies.

Authorities are still searching for a motive for the shootings but have indicated no arrests are anticipated.