Learn about soon-to-launch Women of Integrity Mentoring Group Published 12:20 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

Mentoring women business owners and connecting them with experienced female entrepreneurs to share lessons in business and leadership are the goals of a free entrepreneur effort that launches next week.

The group formally meets throughout the year, and mentor and mentee pairs are encouraged to meet individually.

Organizers are going to work to match an experienced professional with an entrepreneur who is eager to grow and succeed.

Those interested in a FREE networking social to learn about the program are welcome to come out from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, 2729 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. in Port Arthur.

Register at: https://bit.ly/3u3kaRM.

The event is put on by the Small Business Development Center at Lamar State College Port Arthur, dubbing the effort “Be an Amazing Women Entrepreneur: Women of Integrity Mentoring Group.”

The Development Center coverage area includes Bridge City, Orange, Vidor, Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches municipalities.

“This group has been an amazing addition to my life as a wife, mother and business owner,” said Angel Maze, 2023 participant and owner of Angel’s Devine Touch Corp., Career School.

“It’s amazing to be able to discuss your journey with different women and to have an open discussion on issues one maybe facing. The connections made throughout this group have been a blessing for me. I recommend this group to all women.”

All Southeast Texas small businesses are welcome to contact Small Business Development Center Executive Director Dana Espinal.

“We are excited to facilitate the development and growth of professional women throughout Southeast Texas,” Espinal said.

“We are excited to host this program to help local entrepreneurs develop their skills and grow their businesses. We have experienced women who are ready to share their knowledge with the next generation.”

The Lamar State College Port Arthur Small Business Development Center is a business advising and training center of the University of Houston Texas Gulf Coast SBDC Network serving 32 counties in Southeast Texas.