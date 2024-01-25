Larry Spears Jr. shares Orange mayoral announcement Published 12:16 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

I humbly come before you with a heart full of joy and ambition to continue the assignment of being about my father’s business. I have been honored to serve our wonderful community since 2014, both as a council member and as Mayor of the City of Orange, Texas.

The Lord has blessed me in so many ways and I am forever thankful for the journey that my family and I have experienced. This is my final eligible opportunity to file for a position on council according to the City of Orange charter.

I have reached my term limit and I and look forward to finishing the assignment by submitting my name as a candidate to retain my seat as Mayor of Orange, Texas.

The City of Orange has been blessed to support the establishment of new business, new employment opportunities and new quality of life options with the addition of parks, pavilions and other family friendly events for all to enjoy.

It’s truly a blessing to witness citizens from across our community step forward to embrace and encourage a positive atmosphere for I firmly believe that bringing people together and supporting a strong family environment promotes a community that will continue to grow and be successful.

When this assignment began the first order of business was to rededicate and to publicly confess that God was in control and that together we would follow His purpose and direction.

The Lord has spared and provided for us as we have navigated through many uncharted territories. Some have said to me that religion has no place in politics.

My response to that opinion is that “What we are doing here in Orange isn’t politics, it’s about loving people where they are for who they are and having faith that the Lord will take care of the rest.”

Time and time again we have joined together to overcome the obstacles and adversities and that is what makes this community strong.

I sincerely and wholeheartedly appreciate the opportunity that I have had to serve you for the past ten years and I wish to publicly honor and acknowledge every member of the team for going above and beyond time and time again.

I do believe that God’s best for this community is yet to come, and I thank Him for his continued blessings upon our city!

Let’s keep Christ first in all that we do and with your support “Let’s Finish This Together! ”

— Sincerely, Larry Spears Jr., Mayor of Orange, Texas