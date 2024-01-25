Home searches, traffic stops lead to 4 Orange drug arrests, police announce Published 3:29 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

Two traffic stops and two home searches over the course of approximately 24 hours led to four arrests and numerous drug possession charges, according to the Orange Police Department.

Sgt. Isaac Henry said Orange Police Department narcotics detectives were conducting surveillance in preparation for a search warrant on Tuesday when a traffic stop was conducted on a Chevrolet Impala.

During that traffic stop, Andrew Ardoin, 35, of Orange, and Tyrell Bird, 21, of Orange, were found in possession of methamphetamine and cocaine, according to Henry.

Each was taken into custody, and police reported a search warrant was obtained and executed at 2801 Sunset Avenue, Apartment 69.

Additional meth and cocaine were discovered during the execution of that search warrant, Henry said.

Samuel Ardoin, 23, of Orange, was also taken into custody.

All three were arrested for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) felony 2 and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) felony 2 and taken to the Orange County Jail.

All three were listed in custody as of Thursday evening with bonds totally at least $150,000 individually.

Earlier arrest

At 10:49 p.m. Monday, Orange Police Department narcotics detectives conducted a traffic stop on David Feathers, 30, of Orange.

Upon completion of the traffic stop, according to Henry, a search warrant was executed at 38 Bruce Lane due to an ongoing investigation into Feathers for selling narcotics from his residence.

During the search of the residence, police said detectives located more than an ounce of meth and more than an ounce of powder and crack cocaine.

Feathers was arrested for possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) felony 2, possession of controlled substance (cocaine) felony 2 and four active traffic warrants.

Feathers was taken to the Orange County Jail, where he was no longer listed as incarcerated as of Thursday evening.

The West Orange Police Department assisted Orange Narcotic Division personnel during the police actions.