Heavy haul move through Orange County causing alternate route today for motorists Published 9:03 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

Golden Triangle Polymers is scheduled to move a heavy haul today (Jan. 25) between 9 a.m. an approximately 1 p.m.

This will be along the SH 87 corridor between SH 62 and Gate 2 of the Golden Triangle Polymers site.

Motorists are being told to use an alternate route.

In Jefferson County, motorists can expect alternating lane closures today (Jan. 25) from 9 a.m. to approximately noon on IH-10 eastbound and westbound from Walden Road to FM 365.

Expect delays.

Crews will be out making repairs.