Heavy haul move through Orange County causing alternate route today for motorists

Published 9:03 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

By Staff Reports

Golden Triangle Polymers is scheduled to move a heavy haul today (Jan. 25) between 9 a.m. an approximately 1 p.m.

This will be along the SH 87 corridor between SH 62 and Gate 2 of the Golden Triangle Polymers site.

Motorists are being told to use an alternate route.

In Jefferson County, motorists can expect alternating lane closures today (Jan. 25) from 9 a.m. to approximately noon on IH-10 eastbound and westbound from Walden Road to FM 365.

Expect delays.

Crews will be out making repairs.

More News

Home searches, traffic stops lead to 4 Orange drug arrests, police announce

City of Orange recognizing Kevin Smith as part of Mardi Gras on the Sabine fun

Learn about soon-to-launch Women of Integrity Mentoring Group

Free cyber security and managing emotions classes are planned at Orange Public Library

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar