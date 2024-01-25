Free cyber security and managing emotions classes are planned at Orange Public Library Published 12:18 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

Orange Public Library is continuing its Adulting 101 programs in February with two events planned for the community.

Michael Cole is presenting on cyber security Feb. 13, while the Crisis Center is presenting “Managing Emotions” on Feb. 20.

Adulting 101 programs are open from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for each event.

The program is designed for ages 16 and up.

You do not need a library card to attend, and registration is not required.

The upcoming Adulting 101 program the following month comes from Goodwill Industries on March 19.

For more information regarding Adulting 101, Orange Public Library is located at 220 5th St. in Orange and may be reached at 409-883-1086.