City of Orange recognizing Kevin Smith as part of Mardi Gras on the Sabine fun Published 10:36 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

The City of Orange is recognizing Kevin Smith and his legacy in football at 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at Riverside Pavilion as part of the Mardi Gras on the Sabine weekend.

Kevin Smith, a native of Orange, is a football icon known for his exceptional career spanning high school, college and professional football.

His achievements include two state championships with the West Orange-Stark Mustangs, a Southwest Conference Championship with Texas A&M University and three Super Bowl championships with the Dallas Cowboys.

In the most recent chapter of his illustrious football career, Smith became the 12th Aggie to be named to the College Football Hall of Fame.

The community is welcome to join the City of Orange in honoring Smith for his skill, sportsmanship and impact on the game and congratulating him on being named to the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class.