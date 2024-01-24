Flood watch concern outlined for Orange County, rest of region

Published 8:44 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

By Staff Reports

The National Weather Service issued the following Flood Watch zone in green through noon Thursday.

For those in Orange County and beyond, flooding caused by excessive rainfall is ongoing and possible throughout Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 8 inches, with localized higher amounts are possible.

Excessive runoff is currently resulting in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Forecasters say rain tapering is expected going into Thursday morning and afternoon.

Locally, there is a there is a Marginal Risk for severe weather Wednesday with the main threats outside of flooding being damaging wind gusts and tornadoes.

