Firefighters join enhanced Orange County ESD No. 1 Published 12:29 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

VIDOR — Additional fulltime firefighter/EMT positions were created for Orange County ESD No. 1 as part of the2023-24 fiscal budget.

“This brings us to a point where the community is protected by at least three full-time fire protection personnel 24-hours a day, along with our volunteer force and part-time firefighters,” Fire Chief Robert L. Smith said.

The full-time staff works a 48–96-hour schedule, meaning it’s 48 hours on and 96 hours off.

“We have also been able to create another full-time position in which a firefighter will work the day shift, this is a schedule of Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” Smith said. “On the weekends and holidays, we will continue utilizing part-time staffing to provide personnel from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. These new fulltime personnel were sworn in at the last Orange County ESD No. 1 monthly Commissioners Meeting.

“This once again marks a new point in the history of our department. We would like to congratulate our newest employees.”

The newest personnel are Hunter Bland and Justin Journeay.