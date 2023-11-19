Weather Service warns of hail, winds and tornadoes with severe threat Published 8:22 am Sunday, November 19, 2023

The National Weather Service is warning Orange County and Southeast Texas residents about the potential for severe weather from Monday into Monday night.

A strong low pressure system is expected to move through the region Monday into Monday night, with thunderstorms expected to increase through the day.

Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible with any severe storms that develop.

As of Sunday morning, weather watchers: Confidence is increasing regarding the potential for severe weather Monday afternoon into the evening. Confidence remains average regarding the degree of severity and how widespread severe weather will be.

Storms that develop ahead of a cold front on Monday will initiate across Southeast Texas during the afternoon, with some storms capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

Storms will eventually evolve into a line during the evening as they move into Louisiana, with the primary threats damaging winds and tornadoes.