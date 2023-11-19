Weather Service warns of hail, winds and tornadoes with severe threat

Published 8:22 am Sunday, November 19, 2023

By Staff Reports

The National Weather Service is warning Orange County and Southeast Texas residents about the potential for severe weather from Monday into Monday night.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

A strong low pressure system is expected to move through the region Monday into Monday night, with thunderstorms expected to increase through the day.

Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible with any severe storms that develop.

As of Sunday morning, weather watchers: Confidence is increasing regarding the potential for severe weather Monday afternoon into the evening. Confidence remains average regarding the degree of severity and how widespread severe weather will be.

Storms that develop ahead of a cold front on Monday will initiate across Southeast Texas during the afternoon, with some storms capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

Storms will eventually evolve into a line during the evening as they move into Louisiana, with the primary threats damaging winds and tornadoes.

More News

Orange County marriage licenses issued: Nov. 13 – 17, 2023

Fill the Fire Truck Campaign nears in Orange

PHOTO FEATURE — Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary donates to Ministerial Alliance gift drive

Sempra remains “committed” to solving area LNG permitting

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar