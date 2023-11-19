Orange County marriage licenses issued: Nov. 13 – 17, 2023
Published 8:00 am Sunday, November 19, 2023
Marriage licenses issued from the office of Orange County Clerk Brandy Robertson for the week of Nov. 13, 2023, through Nov. 17, 2023:
Daniel Ray Richardson and Cynthia Marie Wright
Walter Ryan Pickering and Katreena Marie Nolan
Justin Dale Lee and Alana Renea Craig
Thomas Aaron Findlay and Isabella Jule Gray
Daniel Franklin Wayne Estes and Allison Noel Chiyoko Hennigan
James David Mayfield and Jennifer Ghloe Ferguson
Aaron Wayne Verrett and Taylor Nicole Stinnett
Christopher Wayne Brown and Kayla Jean Brown
Brandon Keith Travis and Karli Bethyl Richard
Logan David Schatte and Randi Michelle Denson