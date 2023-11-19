Orange County marriage licenses issued: Nov. 13 – 17, 2023

Published 8:00 am Sunday, November 19, 2023

By Staff Reports

Marriage licenses issued from the office of Orange County Clerk Brandy Robertson for the week of Nov. 13, 2023, through Nov. 17, 2023:

Daniel Ray Richardson and Cynthia Marie Wright

Walter Ryan Pickering and Katreena Marie Nolan

Justin Dale Lee and Alana Renea Craig

Thomas Aaron Findlay and Isabella Jule Gray

Daniel Franklin Wayne Estes and Allison Noel Chiyoko Hennigan

James David Mayfield and Jennifer Ghloe Ferguson

Aaron Wayne Verrett and Taylor Nicole Stinnett

Christopher Wayne Brown and Kayla Jean Brown

Brandon Keith Travis and Karli Bethyl Richard

Logan David Schatte and Randi Michelle Denson

