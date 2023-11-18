Fill the Fire Truck Campaign nears in Orange Published 12:14 am Saturday, November 18, 2023

The City of Orange Fire Department is hosting the 8th annual “Fill the Fire Truck Campaign” at Central Fire Station.Fill the Fire Truck helps support local families in need within the Orange community.

The fire department coordinates with local charities to distribute the collected gifts where they are most needed.

Donations of new and unwrapped toys will be accepted from Tuesday (Nov. 20) through Dec. 11 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day of the week.

Gifts may be dropped off at the following fire stations within the City of Orange:

Central Fire Station – 501 N. 7th Street

Fire Station # 2 – 1901 Allie Payne Road

Fire Station # 3 – 1717 MLK Drive

For additional information, contact Fire Chief John Bilbo or Fire Department Secretary Mary Low at 409-883-1050.