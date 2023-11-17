Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD lifts lockdown; Orange Police say man taken for evaluation Published 10:08 am Friday, November 17, 2023

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District dealt with a threat Friday morning, officials announced.

“All Little Cypress Schools are currently on lock out with no allowable entry into the campus due to report of a suspicious civilian in the area,” district leaders announced at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The lockdown was lifted within an hour.

Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney said officials were attempting to serve a mental health warrant on an individual when the individual ran and climbed a tree.

The person was taken into custody at approximately 10:10 a.m., Mooney said.

According to the Orange Police Department, officers were dispatched to 2500 Allie Payne Road in reference to a man threatening to harm himself with a knife at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, the male ran from the police in the direction of the Little Cypress Intermediate School, authorities said.

“Out of caution the City of Orange Police Department contacted the school and requested that they implement their lock down procedure,” police said in a release.

Additional security was provided to the school and a search for the subject was conducted. The subject was later located in a field across the street from the school.

The male was taken into custody and brought to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas for a medical evaluation.

“The City of Orange Police Department would like to thank the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Precinct 1 Constable Lannie Claybar and the Little Cypress School District for their assistance.”