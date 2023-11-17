Insane Chicken expansion into Orange celebrated Published 12:18 am Friday, November 17, 2023

Insane Chicken is coming to 1602 W. Hart Avenue, according to The City of Orange.

The owners of Insane Sausage are expanding into the Orange market with a new business venture.

This new model will feature drive thru services for fast food items and cooler offerings, featuring sausage creations from Insane Sausage, city officials shared.

Assistant Economic Development Director Hillary Gravett recently presented information to the city council to approve an EDC incentive with Insane Chicken for eligible infrastructure improvements for the purpose of economic development.