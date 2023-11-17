Celebrate the magic at Christmas Downtown in Orange; see schedule and parade info Published 12:20 am Friday, November 17, 2023

Organizers are inviting community members to a day filled with merriment, joy and festive cheer at Christmas Downtown in Orange.

On Dec. 2, the heart of Orange transforms into a holiday wonderland, welcoming the community to revel in a day packed with free family fun.

The festivities commence with the much-anticipated Santa Breakfast, an event where families can gather in the company of Santa Claus at Spanky’s Bar & Grill from 7:30 – 10 a.m.

Following the breakfast, Stark Park becomes the hub of the Gumdrop Shop, where local artisans showcase unique crafts and wares, offering an opportunity for visitors to find one-of-a-kind treasures perfect for holiday gifting.

The Gumdrop Shop opens its doors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The holiday magic continues throughout the day with free tours at The W.H. Stark House for Stark Family Christmas Tours from noon to 5 p.m., pictures with Buddy the Elf in Stark Park from 1-7 p.m. and receive a children’s holiday craft at the Stark Museum of Art from 3-5 p.m.

The excitement culminates with the 74th Annual Kiwanis Christmas Parade, a beloved tradition that winds through the streets of Orange, spreading holiday cheer with floats, marching bands and community groups.

The parade kicks off on Front Street at 6 p.m.

Immediately following the parade, Christmas Downtown lightd up with the spirit of Christmas at the inaugural Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Stark Park.

Enjoy snow in the park, pictures with Santa and “Mickey’s Christmas Carol Movie.”

“Don’t miss this unforgettable day of festive celebrations! Christmas Downtown promises to be a joyous occasion for the entire family, filled with cherished traditions and new memories waiting to be made,” said Clyde “Tad” McKee, president and chief executive officer of the Stark Foundation.

Christmas Downtown is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Orange, the City of Orange, Stark Cultural Venues, the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce and the Heritage House of Orange County.

For more information on Christmas Downtown, visit starkculturalvenues.org/christmas-downtown.