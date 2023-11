ADOPT A PET — Bear Bear can be YOUR energetic young male lab-mix Published 12:16 am Friday, November 17, 2023

WEST ORANGE — Bear Bear is an energetic young male lab-mix looking for his furever family.

He is a super sweet dog who loves his husky-mix brother (who is also in the shelter), but he is ready for his own yard to run and play in.

If you are interested in giving this guy a good, loving home, contact the West Orange Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.