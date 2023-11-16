Stark Museum of Art presents Lunch and Look at Home Published 12:06 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

Join the Stark Museum of Art and Curator Sarah E. Boehme for a virtual experience, “Lunch & Look @ Home: Stories of Steuben,” hosted on Zoom.

This virtual event, set to take place from noon – 1 p.m. Nov. 30 delves into the museum’s collection of Steuben Glass.

Participants explore the history of the company and learn about the artists who created the imagery and national narratives told in glass. This event is free, although advanced registration is required.

“Steuben Glass combined a scientific innovation in glass making with modern design and effective marketing. In this talk, we will see how Steuben became synonymous with luxury and status,” said Boehme.

The illustrated Zoom slide-talk views works from the museum’s “United States in Crystal” and “Steuben Glass: Stories Engraved in Crystal.”

“This virtual event offers a remarkable opportunity to discover the stories woven into the Steuben Glass collection,” Boehme said.

To register for Lunch & Look @ Home: Stories of Steuben, visit starkmuseum.org/adult-programs.

Space is limited.

The Stark Museum of Art is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays.

Admission is free. Stark Museum of Art is located at 712 Green Avenue in Orange.