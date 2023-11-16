Orange Depot launches first bingo event Published 12:16 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

Mayor Pro/Tem City Councilman Paul Burch is going to be the featured bingo caller at 2 p.m. Dec. 3 as the Friends of the Orange Depot launch its first bingo event, Bingo at the Depot, at 1210 Green Avenue in Orange.

“As holiday shopping begins, guests will have fun playing Orange’s popular game, and if they are lucky they will win prizes to wrap and put under their tree,” a release from Friends of the Orange Depot stated.

“There will be ten rounds of bingo for only $30, and the final game prize will be $100 cash. Gifts will be gift cards, an arrangement by Scott Hasty, Christmas wreath by Trendz, a purse, a YaYa surprise, jewelry, as well as a free small room rental at the depot. Any extra gifts will be drawn from the individual tickets that are signed on the back!”

Seating is limited to 80 guests, so organizers stress now is the time to buy a ticket for you and your friends from any volunteer. Call 409-330-1576 or stop by Burch’s salon, Lookin’ Good, 3711 N. 16th Street.

Complimentary Mimosas and wine are featured, along with an array of tasty Christmas goodies.

Come at 1:30 p.m. for refreshments and get the best cards.