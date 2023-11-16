First, Salem, Wesley United Methodist Churches hosting free Thanksgiving meal Published 12:18 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

First, Salem and Wesley United Methodist Churches are hosting a combined Community Thanksgiving Meal.

The event is planned Saturday (Nov. 18).

The free meal is pick up only, and you may pick up at Salem UMC between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 402 W. John Avenue.

The Community Worship Service starts at 2 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 19) at Wesley UMC, 401 N. 37th Street.

The Rev. Benny Smith will be the speaker.

For more information, email echolsemanuel@gmail.com.