First, Salem, Wesley United Methodist Churches hosting free Thanksgiving meal
Published 12:18 am Thursday, November 16, 2023
First, Salem and Wesley United Methodist Churches are hosting a combined Community Thanksgiving Meal.
The event is planned Saturday (Nov. 18).
The free meal is pick up only, and you may pick up at Salem UMC between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 402 W. John Avenue.
The Community Worship Service starts at 2 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 19) at Wesley UMC, 401 N. 37th Street.
The Rev. Benny Smith will be the speaker.
For more information, email echolsemanuel@gmail.com.