First, Salem, Wesley United Methodist Churches hosting free Thanksgiving meal

Published 12:18 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

By Staff Reports

First, Salem and Wesley United Methodist Churches are hosting a combined Community Thanksgiving Meal.

The event is planned Saturday (Nov. 18).

The free meal is pick up only, and you may pick up at Salem UMC between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 402 W. John Avenue.

The Community Worship Service starts at 2 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 19) at Wesley UMC, 401 N. 37th Street.

The Rev. Benny Smith will be the speaker.

For more information, email echolsemanuel@gmail.com.

More News

Orangefield education leaders share positive impacts for all Bobcats due to bond election

Orange Depot launches first bingo event

Toy drive benefits Child Protective Services this holiday season

Stark Museum of Art presents Lunch and Look at Home

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar