Spindletop Center’s Mental Health Peer Recovery, Hope Center hosting fundraising gala Published 12:04 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

BEAUMONT — Focusing on health, wellness and recovery in a safe place where people can gather, share stories and discuss how they stay well in recovery is the goal behind Spindletop Center’s Hope Center.

“We serve anyone that seeks positive change. We offer hope for the hopeless, a safe place to grow and succeed, and resources to aid recovery in every area of life,” said Tina Simpson, director of the Hope Center at Spindletop Center.

The peer-run facility which offers support groups and activities to promote mental health and substance use disorder recovery and wellness provides activities including, arts and crafts, goal-setting sessions, lunches, daily group meetings with peer support specialists and weekly shower and laundry facilities are available for clients.

The Hope Center is preparing to host its first-ever annual fundraising gala from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church on Fannett Road in Beaumont.

This year’s inaugural keynote speaker is Judge Naomi Doyle.

Funds raised during this special event will directly support the Center’s mission and enhance the work and resources being provided today to nearly 5,000 clients each year.

“Our commitment to serving our clients at the Hope Center remains steadfast. The support from our community through this event will allow us to continue providing compassionate and meaningful mental, emotional, physical, spiritual, and financial recovery services to every person who comes to us for assistance,” said Danielle Pardue, Spindletop Center’s Director of Business Development and Public Relations.

Spindletop Center is seeking sponsors and individual seat ticketholders for this event.

To purchase tickets or pay for sponsorships, call 409-784-5400.