Lamar State College Orange sets record growth rate Published 11:04 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Lamar State College Orange announced Tuesday that its Fall enrollment of 3,153 students is the highest in college history.

This represents a 20 percent increase over last fall’s impressive enrollment that at the time exceeded the previous year’s attendance record by nearly 12 percent.

Continued enrollment growth at LSCO is the result of the college’s addition of academic and technical programs, as well as launching the 8-week schedule of classes in Fall 2021. Additionally, more dual credit students in area high schools are being served by the college throughout Southeast Texas.

“Lamar State College Orange is proud of the emerging partnerships with area businesses and school districts that provide opportunities for students to pursue their dreams,” said Dr. Thomas Johnson, President of LSCO.

“More and more people in Orange and Southeast Texas are creating a bright, Orange future by enrolling in our high-quality and affordable programs. The increased enrollment we’re seeing is a testament to the incredible work our faculty and staff are doing to meet students where they are while offering innovative and state-of-the-art educational instruction.”

LSCO far exceeded the statewide enrollment growth rate of 3.6% among two-year community and state colleges for Fall 2023. This places LSCO in the top 3 fastest growing state colleges for the second year in a row according to preliminary data from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

Dr. Wendy Elmore, LSCO provost and executive vice president, said the increased enrollment is also a result of the dedicated faculty and staff working to prepare students for seamless transfer to a university or immediate employment with local industry.

“LSCO takes great aims to cultivate constructive conversations and partnerships with our local industries, ensuring that our students are ready-to-work upon graduation and are adding value in the workplace with the credentials and degrees that they are earning here at LSCO,” she said.

Spring classes at LSCO begin Jan, 16, 2024.