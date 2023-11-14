Experience A Stark Family Christmas during free holiday house tours Published 6:11 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

The W.H. Stark House, a treasured historic landmark in Orange, has announced its holiday house tours, A Stark Family Christmas, which takes place on select dates throughout December.

The free holiday house tours provide a rare glimpse into the beautifully decorated home that once belonged to this prominent family.

“Explore the rich history of the Stark family and their lavishly decorated home, while learning about the family’s traditions and the significance of the holiday season to them,” said Rayanna Hoeft, director of The W.H. Stark House.

“This is a great opportunity to create cherished memories with family and friends during a magical tour that combines history, tradition and the joy of the season!”

To help The W.H. Stark House spread joy and goodwill to the community, they invite guests to bring canned food donations to support the Salvation Army of Orange.

The holiday house tours take place Dec. 1, 8, 9, 15 and 16 during select time slots between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Advance reservations are required, as tours often fill up quickly.

To make reservations, visit whstarkhouse.org.

The W.H. Stark House is located at 610 Main Avenue in Orange.