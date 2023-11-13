Texas gas prices fall 7.7 cents in last week; analyst talks Thanksgiving expectations Published 5:59 am Monday, November 13, 2023

As motorists turn their attention to Thanksgiving, they certainly can be thankful for the decline in gasoline prices, which has now reached eight straight weeks.

GasBuddy counts 11 states where average prices are below $3 per gallon, with several more to join this week.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said gasoline demand has struggled in recent weeks, falling due to the seasonal nature as Americans drive less as the weather gets colder.

“But it appears there may be some economic headwinds entering the equation as well,” De Haan said.

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.75/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 30.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 30.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.34 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $2.29/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.11/g, a difference of $1.82/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.33/g today.

The national average is down 24.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 42.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $2.92/g, down 6.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.99/g.

• San Antonio – $2.66/g, down 12.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.78/g.

• Austin – $2.71/g, down 12.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.84/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

November 13, 2022: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.76/g)

November 13, 2021: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

November 13, 2020: $1.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

November 13, 2019: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

November 13, 2018: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)

November 13, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

November 13, 2016: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

November 13, 2015: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

November 13, 2014: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

November 13, 2013: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)