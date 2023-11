Interstate 10 lane closure planned Tuesday in Orange County Published 11:21 am Monday, November 13, 2023

Orange County motorists will have to navigate a lane closure Tuesday along Interstate 10, traffic officials said.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the left lane of I-10 westbound just east of Adams Bayou will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for repairs.

Expect possible delays.