West Orange-Stark, Little Cypress-Mauriceville run into tough playoff competition Published 12:09 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

HUFFMAN — The West Orange-Stark Mustangs (5-6, 3-3) lost their playoff battle against Bellville on Friday night, 49-7.

The game was played in Huffman at Falcon Stadium.

With the victory, the Bellville Mustangs improve to 11-0.

Five of the Mustangs’ six losses were to state ranked competition and four of the six losses were by seven or fewer points.

The WO-S offense averaged more than 35 points per game going into the postseason but were unable to notch the scoreboard enough on Friday.

This is the third consecutive year the two teams met in the playoffs.

Bellville won the 2022 Bi-District meeting 27-20, while the Mustangs won the 2021 Regional semi-finals meeting, 36-17.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. Tyler Chapel Hill

NACOGDOCHES — A road trip and strong playoff opponent were too much to handle for the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears, who saw their football season come to an end.

The Chapel Hill Bulldogs won Friday night in Dragon Stadium in Nacogdoches by a 35-7 margin.

The loss dropped the LC-M Battlin’ Bears’ final record to (6-5, 4-1), concluding a second place finish in District 10-4A Div. 1.

The Tyler Chapel Hill Bulldogs from District 9-4A are now 9-2, 4-2 on the season.

These two teams last met in the Regional finals in 2021, with the Bulldogs coming out on top, 31-14.