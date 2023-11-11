Texas Department of Criminal Justice hiring event in Orange; see the details Published 12:10 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is hosting a hiring at Comfort Inn in Orange on Monday and Tuesday.

This event aims to provide employment opportunities for individuals impacted by recent plant closures, although all interested candidates are welcome to attend.

TDCJ offers a range of positions within the agency, including non-officer roles in human resources, information technology, food service and more.

The hiring event runs from noon – 8 p.m. on Monday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, providing opportunities for attendees to explore the available positions and engage with TDCJ representatives.

To participate in the hiring event, interested candidates are encouraged to bring their resumes, a valid form of ID and their social security card.

TDCJ representatives will be available to answer questions, provide information, guide applicants through the hiring process and even hire qualified candidates on the spot.

For more information about the hiring event, call the Training and Leader Development Division at 936-437-3250.

If you have any questions, contact Amanda Hernandez, director of communications, at amanda.hernandez@tdcj.texas.gov.