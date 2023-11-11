Congressional debaters compete for state spots Published 12:08 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

Numerous Orangefield High School congressional debaters placed at the UIL Region Meet on Wednesday.

Sidney Holderman-2nd place;

Calvin Kelly-3rd place;

Major Copeland-4th place;

Colton Myers-5th place; and

Cooper Dorman-8th place.

The contestants debated various student-created pieces of legislation for six hours.

Alternates were Kimber Carpenter, Adam Myers, Aiden Taylor and Emmanuel Zepeda.

Holderman and Kelly advance to the UIL State 3A Congressional Debate Contest at UT-Austin in January.

Copeland and Colton Myers are attending as alternates.

The legislation authored by Copeland is being debated at the state meet: “A bill to cease funding Ukraine to focus on issues at home.”

Bridget Luna Trahan is the OHS Debate Sponsor.