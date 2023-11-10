Tower Medical helps launch Orangefield HOSA Published 12:04 am Friday, November 10, 2023

Orangefield High School students are thanking Tower Medical for sponsoring a new student organization, HOSA – Future Health Professionals.

The organization enables students the opportunity to advance knowledge and skills of the healthcare industry, promote career opportunities and enhance delivery of quality healthcare.

Jeffrey Humphrey and Benjamin Garcia, nurse practitioners from Tower Medical, recently met with HOSA students and spoke about the sponsorship.