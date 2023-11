SH 73 northbound at Cow Bayou for Saturday detailed Published 10:05 am Friday, November 10, 2023

A major thoroughfare between Bridge City and West Orange is closing for a big part of Saturday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The right lane of SH 73 northbound at Cow Bayou will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday due to a bridge inspection.

Expect possible delays.