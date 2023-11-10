Orange County paramedic Cierra Nixon celebrated nationally at “Stars of Life” Published 8:46 am Friday, November 10, 2023

Acadian Ambulance’s Paramedic and EMT of the Year, Cierra Nixon and Logan Butts, were selected as two of American Ambulance Association’s Stars of Life for 2023.

A celebration, held in Washington D.C. in early November, honored 127 medics from across the United States.

Through the Stars of Life, the Association honors the contributions of ambulance professionals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in service to their communities or the EMS profession.

“Stars of Life honors the contributions of our first responder heroes while shining light on the critical role EMS plays in our healthcare infrastructure,” said American Ambulance Association CEO Maria Bianchi.

Events also included keynote speakers, a welcome breakfast, banquet and visits with the offices of Senator John Cornyn, R-Tx., Rep. Randy Weber, R-Tx., Rep. Brian Babin, R-Tx., and Senator Bill Cassidy, R-La.

Nixon, who works out of Orange County, joined Acadian in February 2016 as an EMT. She obtained her Paramedic certification in 2018 through the National EMS Academy and, earlier this year, obtained her Critical Care Transport certification.

Butts, who works out of Jefferson County, joined Acadian in February 2021.

He began in the fleet department while he attended the National EMS Academy to obtain his EMT certification. He fills in as an adjunct instructor for EMT classes at the National EMS Academy Beaumont campus.

“We have a great relationship with the team at the American Ambulance Association, and each year, we’re honored to be able to take part in their Stars of Life events,” said Acadian Chief Legal Officer Allyson Pharr. “Being able to recognize this whole group of outstanding medics, and to have our own Acadian medics represented on the national stage, is a truly special opportunity.”

Founded in 1971, Acadian Ambulance provides emergency and non-emergency medical transportation to 33 Texas counties and the Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio metro areas.