Orange County voters agree on local city, school district issues Published 12:09 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Orange County voters made their intentions known on Election Day Tuesday.

Local items decided on the ballot included:

City of West Orange

Proposition A

Special election passed with 119 votes for and 100 against.

The prop is to adopt a sales and use tax at the rate of one-fourth of one percent for the promotion and development of new and expanded business enterprises and to undertake projects as described in chapters 501 and 505 of the Texas Local Government Code (The Development Corporation Act) as amended.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District

Proposition A

Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election passed with 948 for and 671 against.

The prop ratifies the ad valorem tax rate of $1.0612 in the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 8.81 percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $922.179.

Orangefield Independent School District

Proposition A

The issuance of $42,905,000 bonds passed with 602 for and 266 against.

It calls for the construction, acquisition, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment of school buildings in the district, including (I) additional instructional and co-curricular spaces and new career and technical education facilities and (II) district-wide security and site improvements; and the levying of a tax to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any related credit agreements.

This is a property tax increase.