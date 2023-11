Interstate 10 lane closure planned Thursday in Orange County Published 4:22 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Orange County motorists should prepare for a lane closure Thursday along Interstate 10.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the right lane of I-10 eastbound near Adams Bayou is closing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday due to striping.

Expect possible delays, TxDOT warns.