“Importance of Las Sabinas” featured in Orange history presentation Published 12:02 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Historian Jerry Pennington is speaking about “Old Orange Historic Homes: The Importance of ‘Las Sabinas’” at the November meeting of the Orange County Historical Society.

The meeting, open to the public, starts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the meeting room inside Orange Public Library, 220 5th St.

Light refreshments will be served.

Pennington’s talk is rescheduled after a previous meeting was cancelled due to a weather event.

Pennington is a retired attorney and former Orange municipal judge. He is a past president of the Orange County Historical Society, as well as a past president and current member of the Orange County Historical Commission.

The Orange County Historical Society promotes knowledge about topics of Orange County history through programs and publications.

Membership is open to anyone interested in local history, and presentation meetings are generally open to the public.

The November meeting will be the Historical Society’s annual meeting with a brief business meeting.

Call 409-988-4409 or email seboehme@att.net for more information.